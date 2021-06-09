Business at local bus tour company picking back up again

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the bus tour business is bouncing back.

Sharon Grover runs Ridgeview Tours, a company that gives tours of Northeast Ohio to groups of 25 people or more, including specialized tours that focus on the Amish culture.

Already, she has done seven bus tours in 2021, which is more tours than she did all of last year when her business was shuttered in March.

“2020 would have been our bumper year, we would have had 138 buses — we did four. This year, I’m guessing we’ll probably do 70. So we’ll still be half of what we normally would be, but it’s coming back and we’re encouraged,” Grover said.

Grover added that not only is she excited to be back to work, but her customers are also thankful to be back out.