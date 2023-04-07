STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, people were standing in lines to buy hams, and the grocery stores were more crowded than normal. It was all in preparation for Easter on Sunday. But another place that was busy was the Giannios Candy Company in Struthers.

All day long, people were passing through Giannios and leaving with Easter candy.

Owner John Giannios says Easter is their busiest time.

“Easter is probably 25% of our year. It’s very busy. Christmas is second. But we’re busy all year round. We make chocolate five days a week, 52 weeks a year. We make probably 10,000 pounds a day,” he said.

Giannios is known for being open on Easter Sunday, when all candy is half off. John says on Sunday, people will be waiting in line to get in.