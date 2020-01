Police said the driver may have had a medical emergency, which caused her car to go over a curb

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car just barely missed hitting a building in Warren Wednesday night.

The driver almost crashed into a building in the 7 17 Credit Union complex on Larchmont Avenue.

Police said the driver may have had a medical emergency, which caused her car to go over a curb and into a bush.

She had to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The large bush may have prevented this accident from being worse by blocking the car from actually hitting the building.