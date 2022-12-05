POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local school district is alerting parents to potential travel delays amid growing bus issues.

According to a press release on the Poland Local Schools website, Poland is dealing with limited bus drivers Monday morning and this issue may cause transportation delays.

This comes in the midst of a growing bus driver shortage throughout the Valley. Just a few weeks ago, classes were cancelled in Campbell because of the issue.

Mahoning County superintendents met earlier this year to discuss solutions to the bus driver shortage and yet are still facing the issue over nine months later.

A job posting for substitute bus driver was posted on Poland Local Schools’ website in early October and still remains open.