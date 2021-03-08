Bus flips on side in Liberty Twp., closing Belmont Avenue

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A bus flipped over in Liberty Township Monday morning.

The crash happened on Belmont Avenue at Tibbetts Wick Road.

Dispatchers said a Community Bus and an SUV crashed.

A trooper said 10 people were on the bus, including eight children.

The special education students on the bus ranged in age from preschool through 12th grade. They are from all over Trumbull County and would have been dropped off at various locations.

No one on the bus was hurt.

A person was trapped inside the SUV and crews had to work to get them out. The trooper told us a passenger was hurt and taken to the hospital.

The trooper said the bus was headed south on Belmont and the SUV was coming from the west. The SUV driver didn’t stop and hit the bus, the trooper said.

Belmont Avenue is closed.