Bus drivers from 7 counties get important back-to-school training in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids are going to be heading back to school soon, which means the people who get them there need to be ready.

Hundreds of bus drivers, aides, mechanics and supervisors from seven counties were at Boardman High School Tuesday.

They were trained on things like first aid, and what to do if there’s a fire on the bus or if it tips over.

“Whether it’s an emergency situation or an everyday situation, this training provides all of these drivers with the pinnacle needs to serve their students,” said Ryan Dunn, Boardman Schools’ director of transportation.

The Boardman Fire Department was there to help.