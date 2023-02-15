VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to Scoville North Road on state Route 82 in Vienna Township around 9:30 a.m.

OSHP said the Gateways to Better Living bus had six passengers and came across the intersection going south on Scoville North. The bus struck a small Kia SUV going east on Route 82.

The bus continued to the southbound side of Scoville North, hitting a station wagon stopped at the stop sign.

Troopers said the Kia driver has serious injuries. The five passengers and driver have suspected minor injuries. Reports said the driver of the station wagon does not have any injuries.

The Vienna Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.