YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, a highly regarded figure in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church visited the Valley this weekend, and his ties to his home country have him concerned about the war.

Archbishop Daniel Zelinsky visited Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church and on Sunday morning, delivered the church’s divine liturgy.

However, this visit comes during difficult times in his home country.

“My visit comes right in the middle of these unfortunate days of aggression in Ukraine,” said Zelinsky.

Zelinsky goes back to Ukraine multiple times a year. He was just there two weeks ago, helping families of Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives during these years of conflict with Russia.

While he was there, life seemed normal for everyone. He is now heartbroken by the recent aggression from Russia.

“And especially getting phone calls from my mother, who lives in Ukraine who tells me that helicopters are flying over the town where she lives, where aircrafts are flying and the bombing has started,” said Zelinsky.

Wars like this one may test one’s faith. For Zelinsky, it has made his faith even stronger.

“So I always found this connection. Whenever things were tough, I would go and bury myself in my faith and during these times, that’s exactly what’s needed,” said Zelinsky.

The resilience of Ukrainians and the international support makes Zelinsky proud.

“Look at all of us. Whether it’s here, in New York or Los Angeles across the world, Ukrainians are united, and I think here in America, a lot of Americans are Ukrainian because of this invasion,” said Zelinsky.

Zelinsky hopes to get back to Ukraine as soon as possible.