Burned car leads to discovery of Youngstown murder victim

A man leaving the CCA in Youngstown reported finding the victim's car near a south side park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A burned-out car led to the discovery of a Youngstown murder victim Wednesday, a police report states.

A man leaving the Community Corrections Association in Youngstown reported finding the victim’s car near a south side park. It appeared to have been burned, and no one was inside, according to the report.

The man told police that he then rushed to the victim’s house on E. Philadelphia Avenue to find the doors open and the deceased man on the chair. He said he went to the victim’s mother’s house to tell her and then called police, according to the report.

Police said the man had been shot.

They’re not releasing the victim’s name yet and say they continue to investigate the crime.