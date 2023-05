COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A fire broke out at a farm in Mercer County on Tuesday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at a farm on Franklin Road in Coolspring Township near Route 62.

According to East End Fire Chief Bill Finley, a fire from a burn barrel caught the nearby barn on fire.

The barn was destroyed but thankfully, there wasn’t a lot inside.

Finley urges people to not burn outdoors in this dry weather.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

No one was hurt.