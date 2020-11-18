Burglar wearing ‘skeleton’ mask breaks into Boardman store

The owner reported that nothing appeared to be missing, believing security he had in place prevented a theft

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a burglary at Boardman Coin and Jewelry on Market Street.

The burglary was reported at 8:19 a.m. Saturday.

According to a police report, the owner arrived to find the front glass door to the business had been shattered. A glass-block window in the back of the business had also been damaged, possibly by a sledgehammer, but it did not appear that entry was gained that way, according to a police report.

The owner said it did not appear that anything was missing due to security that he had in place inside the store.

Police said surveillance video showed a man wearing a skeleton mask breaking into the store just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the burglar came from a wooded area behind the business with a metal gas can or tool bag. The burglar first failed to get into the back of the store and then broke into the front door and was inside the store for about one minute before he left.