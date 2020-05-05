Breaking News
Burglar steals frozen food from Mercer County ice cream shop

The burglary happened at Shirley's Twin Kiss in Sandy Creek Township

Frozen food

SANDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police say a burglar broke into an ice cream shop in Mercer County, stealing several frozen food items.

The burglary happened at Shirley’s Twin Kiss in Sandy Creek Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crime was reported on April 29.

Police say the burglar stole frozen wings, cheese sticks, French fries and vegetables. The burglar also stole several items from a freezer in the basement.

Police estimated the value of the frozen foods to be about $800. They’re investigating.

