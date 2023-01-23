WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police said Fireball Whisky and cigars were stolen during a break-in attempt in Weathersfield Township.

Early Tuesday morning, the store’s manager arrived at the market in the 3800 block of state Route 46 to find a window had been broken. There were bars bolted to the window frame, so the burglar would have been unable to get inside, according to a police report.

Police said there was a rack next to the broken window, however, and items were missing from that rack. Reported stolen were five bottles of Fireball Whisky, 88 packs of Black and Mild cigars, 12 packs of Zig Zag rolling papers and seven boxes of Swisher Sweets cigars.

According to the police report, security footage from the store showed a man walking around the building and hitting the window several times. Police said the man was on the scene for at least 20 minutes, unsuccessfully trying to break the window before walking away and returning shortly after. At one point, police noted that the man appeared to be on the phone with someone.

The man was eventually able to break the window but not remove the metal bars attached to the frame. He left after taking items that were within reach of the broken window, according to the report.

The man ran westbound toward Route 46 and Dollar General at 2:04 a.m., according to the report.