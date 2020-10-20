Burglar steals cash, iced tea drink from Warren sub shop

Warren police said the suspect is believed to be involved in numerous burglaries in the area

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the burglary of a Warren sub shop, reporting that the burglar took $25 and an iced tea drink.

According to a police report, the burglary was reported just before 8 p.m. on Sunday after a hole was spotted in the front door of U.S. Sub Shop on Youngstown Road SE. Police said the front door was also busted open.

The report states that the burglar took $25 in cash that was inside the store and a Brisk iced tea drink. Nothing else was reported missing.

After a review of the surveillance cameras, the burglar was described as a white man wearing dark pants, work boots, a “beanie, and a Carhartt jacket. Police said he’s suspected of numerous burglaries around the area.

