BURGHILL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Burghill was indicted this week by a Trumbull County grand jury on sex charges involving a teenager.

According to court documents, Justin Fay Moore, 29, is accused of having unlawful sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl and corrupting a child with drugs (marijuana).

Prosecutors say the crime happened in August.

Moore is also charged with failing to register as a sex offender in connection to another case.