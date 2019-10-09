Burghill and Johnston Twp. to share in $292K FEMA grant

Two fire departments in Trumbull County will share a $292, 839 FEMA grant to replace outdated equipment

The two departments will receive the following equipment.

Burghill Vernon Fire Department:

10 self-contained breathing apparatus, including a face mask and two spare air bottles with each one

6,300 feet of various types of fire hose

Johnston Fire Department:

17 self-contained breathing apparatus, including a face mask and two spare air bottles with each one

8,300 feet of various types of fire hose

“This grant was sorely needed to update equipment that is essential to both agency’s operations. We are also realizing an added benefit of ‘interoperability’ – the ability for each fire department to seamlessly use each other’s equipment as needed in the event of an emergency”, said Chief George Snyder of the Burghill Vernon Fire Department.

Each department will have to pay a 5 percent share based on the equipment each one obtains from the funding. For Burghill, that amount is $6,014.70 and Vernon Township will pay $8, 627.25