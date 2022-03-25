LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Craft Burger Trail 2022 is bigger and better this year in Lawrence County.

Seventeen local restaurants have unique burgers on their menu. One is a triple cheeseburger with nine pieces of bacon. Another restaurant now has a group of 15 people who come in weekly after discovering it from the Burger Trail.

It’s been a big attraction for Lawrence County.

“It showcases community pride. It gets people out to go discover places. Someone from New Castle might not realize that there’s a 2nd Ward Sanctuary in Ellwood City and vice versa. But it is also important to bring people to our area that have never been here before because they love burgers,” said Ginny Jacob, assistant director of Visit Lawrence County.

Go to ten or more of the restaurants, and you qualify for a Burger Trail t-shirt.

Eat at all seventeen and you’ll be entered in a drawing for a grand prize basket worth $250-dollars of Lawrence County items.

Participating restaurants include:

2nd Ward Sanctuary

Breaking Bread Co,

Burg Bar

Crane Room Grille

Crooked Tongue Brewing

DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant

Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge

Grill on the Hill

Hill House Restaurant

Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes

Koehler Brewery Pub

Mike’s Main Street Bar & Grill

Patsy’s Bar & Grill

Riardo’s Bar & Grill,

Smokin’ Daves BBQ,

Starwood Rib & Steakhouse

Town & Country Bar & Grill

Download a passport at VisitLawrenceCounty.com or visit a participating restaurant.

For more information contact Visit Lawrence County at 724-654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com