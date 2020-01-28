Buns, butts, and money led to arrest in Boardman

Four people were arrested in Boardman after police say they broke into a restaurant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were arrested in Boardman after police say they broke into a restaurant.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:27 a.m. Monday to the 4700 block of Market Street on reports of someone smashing things and talking loudly.

When officers arrived, they found a broken cash register in the parking lot, along with loose change and a bag of pitas.

When police started checking nearby businesses, they found the front window of the Gryo Place was shattered and an outside ashtray was overturned.

The owner said the cash register was stolen along with two iPads, bags of cakes and buns and pop from a cooler.

Police discovered Eric Gbur, 20, Jawaylon Richardson, 24, Kaitlyn Mackie, 26, and Christopher Thomas, 19, walking down the the street and stopped to question them.

Police say the group was carrying cakes, buns, cash, pop and used cigarette butts.

All four were arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of breaking and entering.

Police are reviewing surveillance video on the incident.