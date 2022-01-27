BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Good morning. As you can see I am layered up to stay warm.

I have everything: hand warmers, boots, gloves.

It is the minimum you need to stay safe in these harsh winter conditions. One thing that is common if you don’t take proper precautions is frostbite. It’s a serious condition that causes numbness that can lead to permanent nerve damage and even amputation.

But there are things you can do to avoid it. First, obviously bundle up and get everything covered.

Next, avoid getting your skin wet when outside. Wearing waterproof clothing is best.



If you notice your skin getting numb and cold, it is probably best to head on inside.

Putting your hands in a warm, not hot pot of water can help with relief. Hot water can be dangerous to use if you have frostbite.

With frigid temperatures outside, doctors say if you aren’t covered up that the arctic air can freeze your skin.

“When the body is exposed to extreme cold, the blood recirculates towards the trunk and the inner organs because those are the most important to keep warm, to keep oxygenated for life,” said Dr. Donald Ford of Cleveland Clinic.

Making sure you cover your fingers, toes, and ears are more important. Parts of the Valley could feel wind chills 15 below 0 throughout the morning. With that kind of weather, you can get frostbite in 30 minutes or less.



So, make sure you are bundling up a little extra for your morning commute.

It is good to keep track of how you are feeling if you suspect you have frostbite. Dr. Ford says if you have sensation back and your skin looks normal within a day or two, it’s a good sign. As always, you can keep up with weather updates throughout the day on the Storm Team 27 Weather App.