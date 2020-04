Reports said police found a spent .45-caliber shell casing near the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car was damaged by gunfire early Sunday morning on the East Side.

Police were called about 1:25 a.m. to a home in 900 block of Colby Avenue, where a woman said she heard several shots. When she looked outside, she found two bullet holes in the driver’s side door of her car, according to a police report.

No one was injured.