YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Christmas present underneath a tree was damaged in one of three separate gunfire calls city police investigated Thursday.

No one was injured in any of the shootings.

About 11:30 p.m., a woman in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue told police she was in her home with her boyfriend and two of her children when she heard several shots outside.

The woman discovered three bullet holes in her home, and a television set that was under the Christmas tree that was to be given as a present was also hit by a bullet, reports said.

About 8:35 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Edwards Avenue. A man said he was sitting in his car waiting for family members to come out of a nearby home when someone in a passing vehicle fired several shots at his car.

Although the man was not hit, his car had eight bullet holes in it, reports said. In the street, police found 11 casings for a .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

About 4:20 p.m., police were called to a home in the 800 block of East Auburndale Avenue for gunfire. Officers found several 9mm shell casings in the street and an extended magazine for a handgun in the street that had 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition inside.

Police also found four casings that came from a rifle, but reports did not specify what caliber of rifle they were from.

A woman who lives in a home there told police that her house has been shot at several times this year, reports said.

In November, police answered a gunfire call on that block and found 51 shell casings in the street from two different weapons. No one was injured in that shooting.