LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police received a call last week regarding a suspected bullet hole found in a trailer.

On July 11, a 55-year-old man called the Liberty police after returning from his contracting job and noticing a hole in the side of a trailer attached to his truck, the police report states. The man discovered one round inside the trailer.

According to the report, the man did not know where or when the gunshot occurred, as he had taken the trailer through multiple jurisdictions.

He stated that he had had an argument with a man who worked for a local granite company on July 5, but he did not know the man’s name.

The man stated that he wanted to file a report to have the incident documented, the statement said.