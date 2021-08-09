Bullet grazes grandmother’s neck during drive-by shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two houses and two cars were damaged by gunfire, and shrapnel grazed a woman’s neck after several shots were fired Friday afternoon in Youngstown.

Reports say the woman told police she was on the front porch of her home with her daughter and 4-year-old granddaughter when a box truck drove by her house on N. Sode Street and someone opened the back door.

The woman heard gunfire and ran into the house. When she got inside, she felt pain in her neck and realized she was hit, reports say.

Witnesses told police someone in a sedan was also firing a gun, according to reports.

Police found two cars damaged by gunfire. Inside one of them, officers found a loaded magazine for a semiautomatic handgun, reports say.

According to reports, two homes were also damaged by gunfire.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.