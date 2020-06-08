Bullet flies into house in Warren, bathroom tile damaged

The incident happened about 8:04 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Randolph Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a bullet was fired into a house on Friday.

The incident happened about 8:04 p.m. in the 3100 block of Randolph Street.

According to a police report, a woman said she and her husband were sitting in a back den of her home when she heard a loud noise from the bathroom.

When she checked it out, she found plaster on the floor and a tile in the shower was shattered.

Police said they located a “projectile” in the tub.

Officers looked at the woman’s security video but didn’t see anyone come up to the house.

Others reported that two cars were driving by the area at the same time that several loud bangs happened that sounded like firecrackers.