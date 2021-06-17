Bull goes for a stroll, takes a dip in Lawrence County pool

Courtesy of viewer associated with the Pulaski 500 Fire Department

PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A bull was caught in a pool in Pulaski Township.

The call came in after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday from a home along State Line Road.

The owner discovered a bull on the cover of his in-ground pool.

The animal weighed about 2,500 pounds, and it was trapped in the webbing of the cover.

Firefighters were able to free it about 30 minutes later.

The bull ended up getting out of the yard and walking down US-422.

“You never know what you are going to run into, and honestly, when I saw that bull, I went. You know, this is not like taking a goat or something out of a pool. This is quite large,” said Guy Morse, chief of the Pulaski 500 Fire Department.

The bull’s owner was found in Mahoning Township, and he came and helped get the animal under control and back home.

Chief Morse said it was a true team effort to get this situation resolved, including help from Coitsville police.