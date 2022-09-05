BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado.

Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.

Owen’s Construction put up a tarp to temporarily fix a hole in the roof.

Fortunately, the business in the space had just closed, so it was empty.

“We’ll meet with the adjustor later on. I think we’re going to meet with him tomorrow and see what we can do to get this roof back to pre-storm condition,” says Michael Owens of Owen’s Construction.

This particular structure was the only building damaged as a result of the tornado.