Building community: Warren JFK students, local retirees make desks for those in need

Retirees cut the wood for the desks and sent the kit to the students for painting and assembly

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in John F. Kennedy Catholic School’s entrepreneurship class are combining service and learning by making desks for students in need during the pandemic.

“There was a group of retired men that wanted to help our students in the area, if they were in need of a desk, so they asked us to kind of go through the business plan and help assemble the whole desk,” said Chloe Coates, a junior in the class.

The retirees cut the wood and sent the kit to the students for painting and assembly. They just started the project and are looking for people in need and donations.

For both of those aspects, individuals can call the school at 330-369-1804 or reach out to them on social media.

“Every year, we focus on community service, and with COVID, we haven’t really been able to do that so far,” said senior Nicholas Fordeley. “This is the first step that we’re able to take this year.”

They’re advertising the project through social media and email. Then, they will coordinate with people in need to get them what they need.

“We’re going to try to make a couple, collect donations, and see where we’re at with whoever wants them,” said Coates.

About 15 students are working on the project, and in the past, the class has done projects for the school and community.

“You kind of put your own imagination to it, creating signs for people is what we usually do, and if someone gives you a project that they want done, and you’re kind of putting your own touch on it, is like, really cool,” said Fordeley.

“I like kind of making ideas and trying to help people… fulfill what they want and try to make sure they get the product they expect,” said Coates.