LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — The Liberty Police Department is doing its part to build a strong relationship between its officers and the community they serve.

Aside from the pandemic, the department has routinely hosted “Coffee With a Cop” during the last four years. Thursday’s event was held at the Landmark Restaurant in the township.

Chief Toby Meloro said these events aim to build bridges between the public and police.

“We don’t have neighborhoods where policemen can walk. We don’t have walking beats. This is an opportunity that people can meet their policemen one on one, get to know them, get to know that they’re just like everybody else and I think that’s important,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro.

Meloro said they aim to host Coffee With a Cop three times a year. He hopes to hold another one at the end of the summer.