Building beds in Canfield raises awareness for child bedlessness

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two organizations came together Saturday to help those in need of beds for children.

Bunks Across America is an annual event hosted by the organization Sleeps in Heavenly Peace.

The organization’s Youngstown chapter teamed up with Canfield Fraternal Order of Police to build beds that they will be donating to those in need.

Roughly 50 beds were built Saturday, however more than 700 have already been requested in the Valley.

Sleeps in Heavenly Peace currently has more than 200 chapters worldwide.

Jeff Watkins, co-president of the Youngstown chapter, said there is a great need for beds for kids in the area.

“We try to get as many of those chapters together on the same day to build as many beds as possible in one day. I mean, it’s just a great event. It’s something to help bring awareness to the issues that we have here in our town and everybody else’s town about child bedlessness,” said Watkins.

The organization will be building again next Saturday.

Twin-size beds will be delivered with mattresses, sheets, blankets and pillows as soon as they have the volunteers to distribute.

“Everyone is in a different spot financially, but it’s easy for us to often forget how lucky we are. So, if we’re able to come out here and build something physical, something tangible that can positively benefit any kid in the area, we’re more than happy to do that,” said Tim Lamping, co-president of Canfield FOP.

Watkins says they will soon be welcoming new Trumbull County and Columbiana County chapters.

