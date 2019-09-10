Builders Association celebrating 50th anniversary, completion of new building

Builders Association President Sam Boak said the company is more than pleased with the new building

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The local Builders Association is celebrating two big events: it’s 50th anniversary and the opening of a new building.

The building is located on Route 193 in Vienna Township, about a mile south of Squaw Creek Country Club.

A ribbon-cutting was held at 6 p.m.

“We talked about remodeling the old building and start with the bathrooms, it’s 40 years old. [A] couple of us said, ‘That does not represent our industry, this [new building] represents our industry,’ and it just developed from there. We hired an architectural firm and we wanted something different that will bring something good to our Valley. That’s what we’re trying to promote,” said Builders Association President Sam Boak.

Boak said the company is more than pleased and very proud of the final result, especially since it was built in the dead of winter.

At the same time, the Builders Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“All the pieces came together,” Boak said.

The Builders Association represents 150 firms in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence Counties.

“They represent basically the union side of construction, the trades, the industry … We represent the whole industry of anything commercial being built,” Boak said.

