BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A development company from southwest Ohio wants to build two new apartment buildings within a half mile of each other along a busy stretch of road in Boardman.

The proposal is for a wooded area near the entrance of the Auburn Hills housing development. The plan calls for a 50-unit apartment complex to go in there.

Then, just a short distance further on South Avenue, there’s another proposal to put 50 units of senior apartments in that location.

Boardman Administrator Jason Loree has a drawing of what the buildings will look like provided by Pivotal, a Cincinnati-based development company wanting to build the apartments. One will cost $14 million to build, the other $15 million.

“It’s a modern complex,” Loree said.

Pivotal is requesting zone changes.

“They’re not slated for building. They have no permits, yet,” Loree said. “This is just to change the land to R3 to allow to build an apartment complex.”

The Auburn Hills apartments will have one to three-bedroom units, with rent costing $650 to $1.100 per month. The senior apartments will have one and two-bedroom units.

The Boardman Zoning Commission has already approved the zone changes.

Loree also says the people with Pivotal are saying no federal funding is involved.

“But never was it disclosed for the Zoning Commission anything about government-assisted housing there,” Loree said.

Loree said that it wouldn’t necessarily have to be disclosed but that would be part of the consideration.

“And they asked that question and they said that was not what they were going to be doing at that site,” he said.

WKBN 27 First News attempted to get in touch with Pivotal but did not hear back at the time of this report.

The ultimate decision on the zone change is up to the Boardman Township Trustees. They are expected to meet later this month and in the first part of February to make a decision.