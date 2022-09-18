HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Conversations about runner/walker safety have sparked locally and Buhl Park in Hermitage is taking action to help promote protecting yourself.

Officials with the park say they are in talks with local law enforcement to soon provide free self defense classes.

They say they understand the park is used frequently by runners and walkers.

Officials say they want to do their part to promote a safe environment for the community.

“We’re a hub here for outside activity in the Shenango Valley so we do feel like we should be diligent in providing opportunities for people to be more safe in our park,” Markee Juranovich, the Buhl Park Sports and Recreation coordinator.

The park is still working out all the logistics, but is hoping to have a solid plan for classes in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, if you find yourself in a situation at the park that makes you uncomfortable, they ask you to contact park rangers to help.