HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Those in the mood to go sledding Sunday are in luck, even if they don’t have a sled.

The Buhl Park now has a “sled shed” at its sled riding hill.

Riders can leave a sled or borrow a sled, ride down the hill and return it when they are done.

Ryan Voisey, director of operations, said the idea came from staff members who saw it on social media.

The “shed” was built over the weekend and is now available.

