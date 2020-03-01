Buhl Park holds Heart Ball for American Heart Association to spread awareness

Local News

All the proceeds from the event will go into heart education for Lawrence and Mercer Counties

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Avalon at Buhl Park in Hermitage traveled to the roaring 20’s in support of heart research Saturday night.

The Heart Ball was held by the American Heart Association.

The idea wasn’t only to spread awareness about heart disease but to celebrate the achievements.

First News spoke to one local survivor’s family on how hard it was for them.

“The most challenging thing is obviously seeing your child go through that, experiencing with him, but he’s strong,” said Travis Shirley.

All the proceeds from the event will go into heart education for Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com