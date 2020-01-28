Buhl Park announces death of its swan

Park officials do not plan to replace the swan

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Buhl Park reported the passing of its iconic swan on Tuesday.

On its Facebook, the park shared a photo of the swan, which was believed to be at least 15 years old. According to the post, the average life span of such a swan is 19-20 years.

Although the cause of the bird’s death is unknown, the park stressed that people should not be feeding the wildlife there.

“In the Winter season, people believe that there is not food available to consume, so people feed the wildlife various unhealthy food items. Please know that there is plenty of natural food available and these animals have the instinct to survive without our assistance,” the post read.

Park officials do not plan to replace the swan.