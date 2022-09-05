HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A huge local parade plans to still go on Monday despite the severe weather the Valley received Sunday night and the continuing forecasted rain.

Buhl Park posted to Facebook Sunday night that the parade events will continue regardless of the weather forecast.

The parade route begins at the Hermitage Town Plaza and travels west on East State Street to Buhl Boulevard in Sharon.

The streets are scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The annual 5K run starts at 9:15 a.m., before the parade starts. The day starts with a memorial service at 9 a.m. and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.

For a full list of events, check this pamphlet.