VOLANT, Pa. (WKBN) – A 26-year-old driver of a buggy was hurt after he was hit by a truck tractor/tanker combo hauling milk.

The crash happened about 7:21 a.m. Thursday on Mercer New Wilmington Road.

According to police, it’s believed that sun glare impaired the truck driver’s vision before he collided with the buggy. The crash is still under investigation.

Police say the driver of the buggy suffered an injury to his neck and was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Troopers noted that the victim could move his extremities at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.