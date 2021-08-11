Buggy and car collide in Mercer County

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Mercer County involving a horse-drawn buggy and a car.
The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Stoneboro Lateral Road, near Sandy Lake Greenville Road.
One lane is closed in the area of the accident.
A vehicle at the scene had heavy front-end damage and splintered wood on the hood.
We are working to find out if anyone was injured.
Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.