The walk begins at 1 p.m.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The 12th annual Buddy Walk is being held at Eastwood Field Sunday.

It’s hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley. This event has become the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

The walk begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $13.

More than 2,500 people are expected to attend this symbolic walk that raises money from pledges, sponsors and entrance fees.