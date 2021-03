Firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An acre of land burned up in a Trumbull County brush fire overnight.

It all started after midnight near Ridge Road between Bradley Brownlee and Everett Hull in Fowler Township.

Four different fire departments responded to help put it out. They had to use off-road vehicles to get it under control.

The good news is crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

There’s no word on what started the fire.