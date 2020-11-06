Brush fire in Lowellville good reminder of dangers of open burns, especially during fall

Open burning is not allowed in Ohio from March through May and in October and November

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crews were called to a brush fire Thursday afternoon in Lowellville. It started after a man tried to put out an ember with a shovel.

Lowellville Fire Chief Al Boggia talked about what you need to know about the dangers of an open burn.

During this time of the year, having an outdoor fire may sound seasonal, but leaves and trees tend to start drying out.

“It just spreads. The wind picks up, catches dry leaves and takes off,” Chief Boggia said.

Even a small fire can turn into something big.

“It doesn’t take much — leaves, dry wood, falling branches, anything in the woods, anything that’s dried out,” Chief Boggia said.

You also don’t want to burn under any trees or brush. It’s recommended to be about 30 to 40 feet back.

The Lowellville Fire Department saw Thursday’s brush fire cover a fair amount of ground.

“This one got away before we even got here. This one went about 400 yards up the hill, towards Poland Township,” Chief Boggia said.

Open burning is not allowed in Ohio from March through May and in October and November.

“It’s due to the weather conditions, the conditions of the environment. The state issues this ban every single year,” Chief Boggia said.

But there are some safety precautions if you have an open burn, like using an enclosed burn pit.

If an ember gets away from you…

“You want to use water to put it out, that or an extinguisher agent or a fire extinguisher,” Chief Boggia said.

The fine for an open burn depends on each municipality.

