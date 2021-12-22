VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Money to help the Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) is in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Nearly $9 million is included to widen a runway, which will allow C-17 and C-130 pilots to do required training landings in the Mahoning Valley.

Senator Sherrod Brown said this is important funding for the station.

“When we talked to the leaders at YARS, this is important to them to carry out their mission,” he said.

The House has already passed it and the president is expected to sign it.