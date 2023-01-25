YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three brothers were sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the robbery and beating of a Loveland Road man in 2021.

Kyle Ellison, 21, received a sentence of five to seven and a half years in prison from Judge John Durkin on charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault, while his brother Keith, also 21, received a sentence of three to four and a half years on the same charges. Anthony Ellison, 23, received a sentence of a year and a half on charges of abduction and assault.

The sentencing came after a jury found the men guilty last month of abducting and beating a Loveland Road man Oct. 5, 2021.

Reports said the man told police that he was beaten because he owed some money to someone. The man said he was picked up for a ride, and several people in the car beat him before dropping him off and beating him again.

Paramedics were called and took the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.