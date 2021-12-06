Brothers plead guilty after chase forces soccer game lockdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two brothers who police said led them on a chase that forced a high school soccer game to be locked down pleaded guilty today to several charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

DeAndre Smith, 19, pleaded guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, vehicular assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to stop after an accident.

His brother Larry Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business and a firearm specification.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 9 for Larry Smith. His brother will be sentenced Feb. 7.

Both men have been free on bond while their cases are pending.

Prosecutors are recommending prison time for both men.

They were both dressed inappropriately for court and had to wear striped jail jumpsuits over their clothes.

Bond for both men was revoked because they did not dress appropriately for court. They were wearing ripped jeans, which is a violation of their bond conditions, which says they must be dressed appropriately for court.

“I’m not going to have people out on bond who don’t scrupulously honor the conditions of the bond,” Judge Krichbaum said.

Reports said Struthers police tried to pull over a car driven by Deandre Smith on Sept. 7 for an expired license, but the car failed to stop and crossed into Poland.

The car was stopped near the Poland High School stadium and Deandre Smith was arrested there.

Larry Smith, however, ran but was caught by police. A soccer game was delayed until he was caught.

The car the men were in hit another car.

The driver of the other car was seriously injured, police said.

Police also said both men were armed.