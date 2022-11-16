YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar entered guilty pleas in their case.

London Sanders, 29, of Harrisburg, Pa. and Marlin Sanders, 28, of Hermitage, Pa., appeared in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney’s courtroom earlier this week, where they entered their pleas.

Sentencing is set for a later date.

The brothers were arrested last year after the victim told police that he was in the restroom of a downtown bar on Commerce Street about 12:50 a.m. May 16 when the two men came in and they began arguing about the victim’s music, which had been posted on YouTube. Reports said the brothers beat the man in the head and face before taking his cell phone and leaving.

The victim had injuries to his face and went to the hospital by private vehicle, reports said.