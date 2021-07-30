Brothers Against Violence to hold bike ride in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brothers Against Violence is hosting a vehicle and bike ride Saturday in Warren.

People can bring their vehicles to Third Christian Church at 10 a.m. to participate.

Anything with wheels is welcome. The fire department will lead the ride down Main Street and turn onto Fourth Street before returning to the church.

“We have been having irrational violence in our city. Shootings on Clearwater, shootings on Third Street and the city needs to come together to prevent this, stop this,” said event organizer Gary McElroy.

Brothers Against Violence are working on more events for the year, including an event for youth football players and a school drive.