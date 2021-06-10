Brothers accused of beating man in downtown Youngstown bar now in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown bar are now in custody.

London Sanders, 29, of Harrisburg, Pa. and Marlin Sanders, 27, of Hermitage, Pa., are both in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Both men were arraigned Wednesday in municipal court and both posted $20,000 bond, according to court records. They are expected to have preliminary hearings June 16.

The victim told police he was in the restroom of a downtown bar on Commerce Street about 12:50 a.m. May 16 when the two men came in and they began arguing about the victim’s music, which had been posted on YouTube.

Reports said the brothers beat the man in the head and face before taking his cell phone and leaving.

The victim had injuries to his face and went to the hospital by private vehicle, reports said.

Warrants for the two were issued on May 25. Reports said Marlin Sanders was picked up Sunday by Hermitage police and held for city police on the warrant. Reports did not state where London Sanders was picked up or when.