Brother, sister plead guilty to violating emergency order during Youngstown protest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A brother and sister charged with violating the Youngstown’s civil emergency order during a May 31 police protest each pleaded guilty Thursday in municipal court to a minor misdemeanor.

Kasey Badgley, 24 and Craig Badgley, 22, both of East Liverpool, each pleaded guilty before Judge Carla Baldwin to a charge of disorderly conduct.

They were both $75 and court costs.

The two were charged with violating during the second of two protests downtown against police brutality, an offshoot of protests around the country following the death of George Floyd.

During the second protest which began in the afternoon, the city instituted a curfew which both Badgleys were accused of violating.

About 10 people were cited or arrested at the second protest, all after the curfew went into effect. Both protests were peaceful.

Judge Baldwin said she agreed with the pleas offered to the pair because they accepted responsibility and also because of their youth.

