BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman pleaded guilty to charges that she embezzled money from her former employer in Brookfield.

Tracey Obermiyer, 52, also of Brookfield, pleaded guilty to amended charges of grand theft, attempted identity fraud and forgery in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, according to court records.

The charges stemmed from an investigation that began in June 2019 after the owner of Village Green Veterinary Service reported inconsistencies in payroll, taxes and bank accounts. Those discrepancies amounted to more than $100,000 in records from January 2017 to December 2018, police said.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in Common Pleas Court, Obermiyer had worked there as the office manager but was fired in January 2019. A judge ruled in the civil case against Obermiyer that she owes over $243,000 to Village Green Veterinary Service

The lawsuit says an audit revealed numerous wrongdoings by Obermiyer, including using business money to pay personal bills, forging the signature of the veterinarian on checks and other financial documents for her own benefit, and attempting to cover it up.

Years ago, Obermiyer was also accused of illegally paying herself almost $5,000 when she was the treasurer for Liberty Local Schools, however, she was never charged.

For the Brookfield case, Obermiyer will be sentenced after a presentencing investigation.