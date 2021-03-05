Brookfield woman charged with embezzling from veterinary clinic

Tracey Obermiyer is free on bond following her arraignment Thursday in Eastern District Court

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield woman is facing criminal charges, accused of embezzling money from her former employer.

Tracey Obermiyer is free on bond following her arraignment Thursday in Eastern District Court on felony charges of identity fraud and forgery.

The charges stem from an investigation Det. Sgt. Aaron Kasiewicz started in June 2019.

“There were a lot of records and a lot of financial information to go through, which was very time consuming,” Kasiewicz said.

Kasiewicz says the owner of Village Green Veterinary Service reported inconsistencies in payroll, taxes, and bank accounts.

“Numerous discrepancies in the finances that they couldn’t find reasonable answers for,” he said.

Those discrepancies amounted to more than $100,000 in the records they looked at from January of 2017 to December of 2018, Kasiewica said.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in Common Pleas Court last month, Obermiyer had worked there as the office manager but was fired in January 2019.

The lawsuit says an audit revealed numerous wrongdoings by Obermiyer, including using business money to pay personal bills, forging the signature of the veterinarian on checks and other financial documents for her own benefit, and attempting to cover it up.

This isn’t the first time Obermiyer’s been in trouble. In 2012, the state auditor’s office said she illegally paid herself almost $5,000 when she was the treasurer for Liberty Local Schools, however, according to our search of court records, she was never charged criminally.

As for the latest case, she’s due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.